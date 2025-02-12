Doug Ford goes to Washington — and threatens Americans

With Canada embroiled in a trade dispute with the U.S., the Ontario premier threatened to cut energy supplies to Americans. “Nobody has a memory for being burned like Donald Trump,” cautioned Lise Merle on Tuesday's Rebel Roundup.

  |   February 12, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Canada's premiers have been in Washington, pitching the case for continuing trade relations without tariffs to various U.S. officials. While there, Ontario Premier Doug Ford was warning of the dangers of a trade war and threatened Americans with the possibility of Ontario shutting off much of the power supplied to the eastern U.S.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Ford's attempt to intimidate the Americans as he tried making the case for avoiding tariffs.

“That's really gonna win 'em over Doug,” Lise quipped. “Somebody needs to rein him in, put a collar on him”.

“Threatening upstate New York with a blackout? Not a great idea,” Sheila added.

The pair pointed to how Ford cozied up with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and has recently been critical of President Donald Trump — only to change his tune in the U.S., where he spoke more fondly of Trump.

“Nobody has a memory for being burned like Donald Trump,” Lise cautioned. “Best of luck, big buddy. Best of luck.”

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-02-12 19:52:49 -0500 Flag
    Doug Ford should be in a dementia ward, not at Queen’s Park. What an idiot he is! Flip Flop Ford is a disgrace to conservatism. Some folks grow wise with age but that bypassed him.