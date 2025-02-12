Doug Ford goes to Washington — and threatens Americans

Canada's premiers have been in Washington, pitching the case for continuing trade relations without tariffs to various U.S. officials. While there, Ontario Premier Doug Ford was warning of the dangers of a trade war and threatened Americans with the possibility of Ontario shutting off much of the power supplied to the eastern U.S.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Ford's attempt to intimidate the Americans as he tried making the case for avoiding tariffs.

“That's really gonna win 'em over Doug,” Lise quipped. “Somebody needs to rein him in, put a collar on him”.

“Threatening upstate New York with a blackout? Not a great idea,” Sheila added.

The pair pointed to how Ford cozied up with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and has recently been critical of President Donald Trump — only to change his tune in the U.S., where he spoke more fondly of Trump.

“Nobody has a memory for being burned like Donald Trump,” Lise cautioned. “Best of luck, big buddy. Best of luck.”