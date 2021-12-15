Dover's Migrant Crisis: How the UK gov't keeps watch for illegals

In this report, I travel to Dover in Kent where the dockyard has consistently made headlines over 2020 and 2021.

Since the start of 2021, Dover in Kent alone has received over 20,000 illegal migrants who made their way from Calais, France, and are then escorted by the UK border force into Dover's dockyard for processing before being bussed around England.

I aim to show you, the Rebel News viewer that not only does the conservative government in the UK do absolutely nothing to prevent these boat crossings, but it also seems that the facilities processing the migrants are expanding at an alarming rate.

It almost feels as though the crossings are becoming a kind of business with the Home Office.

This report also includes the “Dinghy graveyard” where it shows the scale of how many are crossing and how this situation has deteriorated.