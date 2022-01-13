Dr. James Lindsay and the Great Reset

Why are so many politicians in lock step over Build Back Better?

  • By Rebel News
  • January 13, 2022

Remove Ads

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Dr. James Lindsay joined Ezra for a wide range of discussions including the Great Reset.

Here's a bit of what James had to say:

“There are sufficient facts on the table now to start asking extraordinarily hard questions, and one of them ties back [to] exactly what you said, what Neil Oliver said, the phrasing — Build Back Better coming out of so many mouths, all at once, just like the policy for the response to the... pandemic, was all in lock step.

“...we don't just have that, they're talking about the Great Reset, they're talking about a narrow window of opportunity in which to do this Great Reset.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the full episode, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

Canada United States News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.