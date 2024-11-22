Dr. James Lindsay on Trump's coming battle against bureaucracy

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, host Ezra Levant and Dr. James Lindsay discussed the cultural shifts following the U.S. presidential election and the ongoing resistance from woke institutions, as well as Donald Trump’s plans to uproot the bureaucracy.

Ezra predicted a cultural shift after the election: “People know that America will return to greatness as it did under Trump’s first term. There’s a new era, but there’s still pushback. That weird Jaguar commercial is just one example of how this woke agenda is still being forced on us.”

Dr. Lindsay agreed but emphasized that the institutions in power aren’t backing down. “There’s definitely a feeling that there’s a new day in America,” he said. “But the woke movement is not done. They’re doubling and tripling down everywhere they have power.”

Dr. Lindsay pointed out that while some sectors, like business, are reacting to the political shift, the ideological battle continues. “Even in the business world, they’re still trying to ram this woke culture down our throats,” he said, adding that these efforts are tied to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) scores that haven’t gone away.

Ezra noted that even in places like Canada, where the U.S. election should signal change, the resistance remains entrenched. “I spent time in Ottawa recently and woke ideologies are entrenched in universities. The election doesn’t change anything,” he observed.

He remarked on the radical shift in Trump’s choices, saying, “It’s not just Trump. He’s surrounding himself with people like RFK Jr. and Elon Musk, who share a radical vision for dismantling the bureaucratic state.”

Lindsay agreed: “Trump’s team is full of disruptors. They’re here to tear down the system. Every pick is a declaration of war against the permanent state. These aren’t bureaucrats—they’re here to destroy the bureaucracy.”

Finally, Ezra raised concerns about the Biden administration’s attempts to secure its grip on power. “They’re trying to push through as many leftist judges as they can,” he said, noting that the window of opportunity for Trump’s reforms is narrow. Lindsay warned that the ongoing resistance, both in the U.S. and globally, will continue to fight for control. “The cultural war is far from over,” he concluded.