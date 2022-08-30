Dr. Julie Ponesse speaks out against COVID booster mandate at Western University

E-transfer (Canada):

Dr. Julie Ponesse was a professor of Ethics at Western University who lost her job for refusing to take one of the COVID vaccines. She said she made an ethical decision. Now, she is the Ethical Scholar at The Democracy Fund and author of her new book: My Choice: The Ethical Case Against Covid19 Vaccine Mandates.

This past weekend in London, Ontario, Dr. Ponesse rallied alongside students who were opposing the COVID-19 booster mandate at Western University.

She also gave a speech, and shared her personal experience from also being a former student at Western University.

Ponesse said:

You will be called fringe and you will be hated. You will be shamed and they will gaslight you. And if you stick with this, they will provoke you to try to show that you are nothing but a crazy, irrational bunch of supporters, and you need to hold the line. This is the time for peaceful demonstration, for peaceful civil disobedience, and if you do, they can't get you, you will win this.

Rebel News spoke with Dr. Ponesse and with many students and parents who were not happy about this mandate.

"I don't know if Western will rescind the mandate, I don't," said Ponesse while giving a heartfelt speech.

.@drjulieponesse speaks out at Western University against the school's decision to require COVID-19 booster doses.

Ponesse continued by saying, "I'm not brave, I'm just a lot more afraid of what will happen if we don't stand up and speak out now..."

.@DrJuliePonesse speaks to the large crowd of anti-booster mandate protesters at Western University:



.@DrJuliePonesse speaks to the large crowd of anti-booster mandate protesters at Western University:

"You need to hold the line. This is the time for peaceful demonstration, for peaceful civil disobedience"

