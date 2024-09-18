Dr. McCullough on COVID, vaccines and regulatory shortcomings

Cardiologist and internist Peter McCullough addressed a crowd of approximately 150 at Canada Christian College in Whitby, Ont. over the weekend. The event, put on by Canadians For Truth, featured keynote speakers to discuss “What’s Next” in the health and medical space.

Dr. McCullough begins by saying that the world of medicine is all about second, third and fourth opinions. “What’s happened through the pandemic is we’ve seen a shutdown of any other viewpoints outside of what appears to be a government narrative all over the world, all at once,” he says.

As a licensed, practicing physician, McCullough details multiple waves of “injury” that the population has suffered over the last few years. The first wave, he explains, was the Sars-COV-2 infection in 2020 which saw some severe infections, including residual, persistent symptoms coined ‘long COVID.’

The second wave of injury occurred after the rollout of the novel, modified RNA injections known as the COVID-19 vaccines. “The vaccine installs the spike protein in the human body so the vaccine makes long-covid worse because it’s more spike protein,” McCullough explains.

BUY TICKETS

In his office, McCullough measures spike protein in the body and has developed food-source over-the-counter supplements called nutraceuticals to help the body clear it, which he calls spike protein detoxification.

Speaking about the FDA’s recent decision to authorize yet another COVID booster shot under emergency use, McCullough says the vaccine is irrelevant because the vast majority of the population has robust, natural immunity and there is clear evidence of successful treatment options. “The strategy of featuring the vaccine as the fundamental approach to the pandemic has backfired,” he says. “It’s promoted the virus to mutate and have resistant strains and it never prevented COVID, reduced severe illness and, unfortunately, has a ton of side effects.”

Elaborating on how badly this backfired, McCullough points to one study showing that those who took the most injections, had the most recurrent infections.

Noting how vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer and AstraZeneca are facing lawsuits around the world, McCullough calls Canada’s recent decision to order all previous COVID vaccine vials destroyed an attempt to “destroy evidence.”

“These vials are valuable for us to study what went wrong with the vaccine campaign and yet they’re being destroyed,” he says, noting that no government has independently analyzed the vial contents.

McCullough highlights research out of Portland showing that the novel injections “almost certainly promote cancer.”

"The spike protein inhibits tumour suppressor systems called B53 and BRCA, and the messenger RNA itself impairs DNA repair, and now contamination with SV40, we’re talking about Pfizer and Moderna having great concerns now that they could be promoting cancer. Since 2021, every cancer registry around the world has been on the up, and we’re talking largely about solid organ cancer like lung and kidney cancers. From the time a cancer begins to the time it’s clinically recognized is typically five years. What we think is the vaccines have potentially accelerated the course of the cancer so the apt term is ‘turbo cancer.’"

In order to distinguish between natural COVID-19 infection symptoms and vaccine injury, McCullough says the natural infection sacrifices an element of the spike so it’s easy to differentiate.

“With the vaccine that installs full-length [spike] protein, called S1 and S2, we’ve seen levels orders of magnitude higher spike protein, from the vaccine,” he explains, “and because the vaccine doesn’t work, most people who’ve been vaccinated have been double or triple dosed on spike protein.”

Meanwhile, regulatory agencies have not conducted cumulative toxicity studies. That means that Health Canada and the FDA have no idea if repeated vaccine injections lead to an accumulation of spike.

“Is there cumulative toxicity?” asks McCullough. “They refuse to do standard safety testing and have not given any consideration to this grave cancer concern that we have.”

In discussing whether trust in regulatory agencies can be restored, McCullough believes it will take about 20 years.

He draws parallels to historical medical milestones, highlighting the significant time it took for the medical community to validate crucial discoveries, such as the importance of basic hand hygiene in preventing infection, the link between smoking and lung cancer, and the recognition of opioids as highly addictive substances; all of which spanned nearly two decades.

“The medical orthodoxy, they’re wrong on these vaccines but it’s typically a 20-year corrective course,” he said. “It’s almost as if large numbers of people need to be retired or terminated and that’s what we’re looking at right now… there has to be a house cleaning.”

McCullough concludes by urging the general public not to accept propaganda terms.

“Misinformation, disinformation, misinformation, anti-science, anti-vaxxer, conspiracy theorist, those are right out of the World War II playbook for totalitarianism. Don’t accept these terms. Do your own research.”