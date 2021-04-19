Dr. Modry on COVID, mainstream media and ignoring the evidence

On the latest episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila was joined by Dr. Dennis Modry, an Edmonton-area cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon.

Dr. Modry wanted to share his expertise in these fields with the Alberta government so that they could take a balanced approach to the COVID-19 pandemic. When he was ignored, he wrote an open letter to Premier Jason Kenney in December. It took three months for Kenney to acknowledge the open letter, and then disregard his advice.

First YouTube demonetized us entirely and now they've frozen our channel. It's only a matter of time before they kill us.

If you want to be able to find us after we're deplatformed, please give us your email address and we'll tell you where we go by visiting AfterYouTube.com.

This is just an excerpt from the full Gunn Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.