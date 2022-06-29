Drag queen SPEAKS OUT against children at drag shows

During Pride Month, several questionable events have occurred that involve children. Videos have gone viral on social media showing children in drag bars and involved in drag queens' performances. Young children have even been shown giving tips in exchange for the performances of these drag queens. This has caused a great deal of controversy and has further polarization.

In addition, many government-sponsored drag queen events for children have occurred at the local level throughout Canada and the United States. The question is, are these events really appropriate for children? And what will the repercussions be? Why are we seeing a huge increase in these activities involving drag queens and children in recent times?

California-based drag queen Kitty Demure, whose real name is William Browning, produced a video two years ago to alert people to the phenomenon of children in drag bars. The substances and activities surrounding these shows seem highly inappropriate, according to Kitty Demure. Here's the full interview from a drag queen's perspective.