Dua Lipa won't be attending 2022 Qatar World Cup, citing 'human rights' violations

Popstar Dua Lipa has shut down rumours that she was set to perform for the opening ceremony at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, blasting the country for its “human rights” violations.

The 27-year-old superstar posted the message on her Instagram story on Sunday, stating she will cheer on the English team from afar, and would not be traveling to the country to perform, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar,” Lipa shared in the post.

“I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiations to perform,” she added.

“I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all of its human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup,” Lipa continued.

‘I will not be performing & nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform [...] I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fullfilled all the human rights pledges it made’ pic.twitter.com/Ca7DA9H1bC — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 13, 2022

England football manager Gareth Southgate previously said, “We have always spoken about issues we think should be talked about, particularly the ones we feel we can affect.”

“Contrary to one or two observations in the last few weeks, we have spoken in the same way other nations have spoken about this tournament, the human rights challenges,” he added. “We’ve been very clear on our standpoint on that.”

Qatar has been blasted for its human rights violations and treatment of gay people, with Qatar World Cup ambassador Khalid Salman recently stating that homosexuality is “damage in the mind,” the Associated Press reported.

“During the World Cup, many things will come here to the country. Let’s talk about gays,” Salman stated in English. “The most important thing is, everybody will accept that they come here. But they will have to accept our rules.”