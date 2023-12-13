Dubai is a reminder of what Western cities could achieve without the woke agenda

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on December 12, 2023.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Marc Morano, publisher of Climate Depot, to speak on his experience attending the United Nations Climate Summit, COP28.

Marc spoke about his experience in Dubai and his belief that the West could learn a lot from the U.A.E. city. "It's just a model city, reminds me of what Western cities could actually achieve when they don't let the woke agenda get in the way of, 'we need the needles for the drug addicts... we need the homeless encampments,'" he said.

In contrast to the Emirates, where there is unbridled development, Marc sees the West going the opposite way. "Everything is going to be about limits, austerity, regulations, and cutting back. Whereas I got to tell you, the United Arab Emirates did not get that memo."

Ezra and Mark also discussed comments by the conference president, Sultan Al Jaber, stating that there is "no science" supporting the need to phase out fossil fuels to maintain global temperatures within a 1.5C increase. His comments were quickly walked back, but "there was a moment of truth that was nice," Mark stated.