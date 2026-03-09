Duelling protests for and against Iranian regime takeover Montreal
Supporters of Iran's Islamist regime came out to counter-protest a demonstration supporting the U.S. and Israeli intervention and a restoration of the country's monarchy.
Article by Rebel News staff
Montreal was host to a pair of pro- and anti-regime demonstrations on March 7, as demonstrators from both sides of the ongoing conflict in Iran flooded the streets.
On one side, supporters of carried the historic Iranian Lion and Sun flag and signs calling for the return of exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi. Over the last several weeks, this group has been calling for regime change in Iran and for a restoration of the country's previous monarchy.
The other side backs the current Islamist regime, now reportedly led by Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, the 56-year-old son of Ali Khamenei, who was killed when the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on February 28.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding who will lead Iran at the conclusion of fighting, pro-freedom Iranians across Canada are cautiously optimistic about what lies ahead.
Prime Minister Mark Carney, however, has continued to send mixed signals about his government's position on the strikes. Carney has accused the U.S. and Israel of acting in violation of the United Nations and not informing allies of the attack; however, he has also suggested he supports a change in Iran's leadership.
Bruce Atchison commented 2026-03-09 19:16:29 -0400 FlagI wonder how many of those pro-regime folks are IRGC agents being paid by Iran. We know the pro-freedom side are grassroots Persians who want the Ayatollahs gone forever. Who then are these other protesters?