Dutch farmers block major highway Friday night to protest nitrogen caps

Dutch farmers blocked the 42 km long A37 highway in the northwest of Holland, which connects the Dutch town of Hoogeveen with the German border.

#BREAKING: Supporters of the farmers are currently on their way to block the A37 that connects the Netherlands to Germany.



Updates to come soon.



MORE: https://t.co/AgMVWDe261 pic.twitter.com/WB9rcf9vNl — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) July 15, 2022

Farmers are protesting punishing nitrogen targets imposed by Prime Minister Mark Rutte which may see farmers forced to abandon their land, cull livestock and limit fertilizer use resulting in much lower yields. Supporters of the farmers are concerned about the effect these restrictions will have on the Dutch economy, which relies heavily on agricultural exports. Others are concerned about food inflation.

HAPPENING NOW: Protesters have blocked both sides of the A37 that connects the Netherlands and Germany.



MORE: https://t.co/AgMVWDe261pic.twitter.com/R3IckHEqyj — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) July 15, 2022

Rebel News reporters Lewis Brackpool and Lincoln Jay followed the convoy as it developed from a traffic snarl to a full-fledged Canadian-style blockade of both sides of the thoroughfare.

DRONE SHOT: view of the A37 from above where protesters blocked both sides of the highway connecting Germany and the Netherlands.



MORE: https://t.co/AgMVWDe261pic.twitter.com/PXtGApchFY — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) July 15, 2022

Rebel News deployed reporters to the Netherlands to cover the farmers' uprising nearly two weeks ago, and the team has had unfettered access to the demonstrations in a way the mainstream media in Holland does not. Like the truckers in Canada, the farmers know they cannot trust the mainstream media.

Dutch MSM is terrified of our presence here in the Netherlands and calls us "disinformation" and "fake news".



The Netherlands is in a crisis but they would rather talk about international reporters than what's happening with the Boers.pic.twitter.com/1vxdZ1Ewme — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) July 15, 2022

