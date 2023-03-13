Dutch politician Wybren van Haga: 'Climate change is a religion'

E-transfer (Canada):

"In a collectivist transition in a communist revolution, you will always have the first attack at the farmers because they have land and they produce the food," the independent member of Dutch Parliament told Rebel News' Callum Smiles at a protest against nitrogen restrictions at the Hague on Saturday.

WATCH: At the Dutch Farmers protest in The Hague Rebel News reporter @CSmiles_News interviewed Dutch politician, Wybren van Haga of the BV NL Party who will be running in the Dutch election next week.



The Rutte government's radical nitrogen restrictions meant to combat climate change have caused mass protests by farmers and their allies since being proposed in 2019. Upcoming Dutch provincial elections have reignited large-scale demonstrations.

De #stikstofwaanzin en het beleid van dit kabinet drijft onze #boeren tot wanhoop. Het is zelfs zo erg dat veel agrarische ondernemers zich beroven van het leven omdat zij geen toekomst meer zien in Nederland. Dit kan écht niet zo langer. Stem 15 maart #BVNL, voor de boeren! pic.twitter.com/09ZGyT8JLt — Wybren van Haga (@WybrenvanHaga) March 13, 2023

Dutch government proposed nitrogen targets will result in a cull in livestock, with estimates suggesting 11,200 farms will have to close and another 17,600 farmers will have to reduce their livestock significantly. Critics say the reduced yields, smaller animal flocks, and reduction in agricultural land will spur extreme food inflation for the consumer.

The Netherlands is the largest agricultural exporter in Europe, with exports valued at $69 billion USD.

During the most recent farmer protests, Rebel News had a team on the ground.