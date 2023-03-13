Dutch politician Wybren van Haga: 'Climate change is a religion'

Upcoming Dutch provincial elections have reignited large-scale demonstrations.

"In a collectivist transition in a communist revolution, you will always have the first attack at the farmers because they have land and they produce the food," the independent member of Dutch Parliament told Rebel News' Callum Smiles at a protest against nitrogen restrictions at the Hague on Saturday.

The Rutte government's radical nitrogen restrictions meant to combat climate change have caused mass protests by farmers and their allies since being proposed in 2019. Upcoming Dutch provincial elections have reignited large-scale demonstrations.

Dutch government proposed nitrogen targets will result in a cull in livestock, with estimates suggesting 11,200 farms will have to close and another 17,600 farmers will have to reduce their livestock significantly. Critics say the reduced yields, smaller animal flocks, and reduction in agricultural land will spur extreme food inflation for the consumer.

The Netherlands is the largest agricultural exporter in Europe, with exports valued at $69 billion USD.

