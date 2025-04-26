Dystopia by 2040? Liberals say yes, Cloverdale cheers for Carney anyway

I tried to cover Mark Carney's "Canada First Strong" rally at the Agriplex on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds this past Thursday, April 23.

Emphasis on tried because, consistent with the regime media's disdain for independent journalism, I was immediately removed from the property before I could even get to the door.

When I asked if I could enter as a regular citizen, like everyone else, I was still denied. That part wasn't exactly surprising. With just days left before the federal election, the last thing Carney's Liberals want is a journalist who isn't on their funding payroll pressing against the "Canada needs Carney" narrative.

But what did surprise me was the decent turnout, at least from what I could see as an outsider. Approximately 1,500 people made their way into the rally — an eager crowd yet still far smaller than the over 5,000 people who turned out for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's "Canada First" rally held nearby last month.

Why is it surprising that Carney still draws a crowd? Because even his own government's recent report seems to prove that his government has lost hope in the country he's aiming to lead. So why do so many Canadians still have hope in him?

While referencing the Privy Council report during a press conference in Ontario, Carney's key contender, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, didn't hold back on warning Canadians:

"The report paints a terrifying picture of a spiral of economic depression and cost inflation. People may lose faith in the Canadian project, it says. It forecasts that this may trigger people to emigrate to jurisdictions where they perceive upward social mobility or other higher standards of living are easier to obtain," said Poilievre.

He went on to read more from the report, "If young workers leave, it may become harder to pay for our social programs for the older people in the country."

The same report warns that by 2040, caring for Canada's aging population will be nearly impossible, and that Canadians may be forced to return to a kind of hunter-gatherer lifestyle just to survive.

And nowhere in the report does it say that electing Mark Carney in 2025 would stop any of it.

It's the WEF's "you'll own nothing and be happy" scenario rolled out in plain sight.

So what is it about hopeless Carney that brought so many to his recent event? I did my best to find out by speaking with some rally attendees from across the street as they made their way toward the event, since I wasn't allowed to ask those questions from the inside.