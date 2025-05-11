Eastern Boomers Remain Unchanged With Reliance on CBC

Eastern boomers rely on the CBC for truth, a mindset unchanged by Trudeau's attempt to regulate Meta, shutting the door on their potential awakening.

This followed Trudeau's effort to bolster failing mainstream media by pressuring social media companies.

Canadian Heritage spent $69,000 on research asking CBC journalists about hurtful remarks from conservatives or rival media.

This sparked criticism, referencing the saying, "can't take the heat, get out of the kitchen."

Sheila is angered by the expenditure on journalists' hurt feelings, suggesting the public's grievances would be more relevant. The research indicated journalists most often reported accusations of political bias (being pro-Liberal), followed by incompetence, unethical behavior, and criminal activity, yet they don't question why they face public animosity.

She then questions the value of using taxpayer money for this study, contrasting it with the struggles of ordinary citizens. The feds assert neither they nor other victims of CBC lies were polled, while individuals like David Cochrane, seemingly forced to lie about Ezra Levant, were.

Suffice to say, this was a poor investment.