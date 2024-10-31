Edmonton police seek public assistance in identifying suspects in church arson and vandalism

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is requesting assistance from the public to help identify suspects involved in a series of vandalism and arson incidents at Holy Rosary Church in central Edmonton.

The church, located near 114 Avenue and 106 Street, has experienced multiple acts of vandalism over the past year, with the most recent incidents occurring this September.

The first incident took place on September 18, 2024, around 9 p.m.

A male and a female suspect approached the church, damaging a security camera before fleeing when an approaching vehicle startled them. The male suspect is described as white, approximately 30 years old, with dark hair, thin facial hair, and tattoos on his forearms.

At the time, he was smoking, wearing glasses, a black and white jacket, knee-length jean shorts, a black and white Louis Vuitton ball cap, and a thick gold chain. The female suspect had shoulder-length brown hair and was wearing a pink ball cap, a jean vest, and grey jeans with ripped knees. She was carrying a brown purse and a black tote bag.



On September 20, 2024, around 4 a.m., another male suspect reportedly spray-painted the church’s statue of Pope John Paul with the word “burn.”

This suspect was described as tall with a medium build, wearing a medical mask, grey hoodie, navy blue jacket, grey pants with a black stripe, black runners, and yellow leather work gloves, and carrying a white can of spray paint.

Investigators have not confirmed if the same individual was involved in both September incidents.



The EPS is also investigating an earlier incident at the church that occurred on December 28, 2023, when a male suspect set fire to a nativity display, a unique and culturally significant piece handcrafted by a parishioner decades ago.

Acting Sergeant Cydney Ross, from the EPS Hate Crimes Unit, which is leading the investigation, stated that this display held sentimental value for the church community and was considered irreplaceable.



According to EPS, these incidents have left church members and nearby residents feeling uneasy, particularly those living at the rectory and occupying adjacent buildings, including a convent and daycare.