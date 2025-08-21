Edmonton police warn residents of spike in thefts by 'groups of individuals'

Residents in Edmonton are being told to remain vigilant following a string of thefts in parking lots and at gas stations.

  August 21, 2025   |   News Analysis

On Wednesday's Buffalo Roundtable livestream, Ezra Levant, Derek Fildebrandt, Lise Merle, and Marty Belanger reacted to Edmonton police warning residents about a surge in group distraction thefts targeting individuals. 

Edmonton police released a video on social media on Tuesday urging residents to "remain vigilant" due to an increased number of jewelry thefts and victims being scammed out of money.

The officer in the video states that "groups of individuals approach people in parking lots, gas stations, or at the roadside and use various tactics to distract them" before taking their money or belongings.

Derek Fildebrandt of the Western Standard explained what he believes is behind the spike in crime and lawlessness in Edmonton and across Canada more broadly.

"I think there's four major things. Drugs, primarily fentanyl, but the drug crisis, which is totally out of hand," he began.

"Mass migration, which has brought in far too many people who do not share our social norms, who have been brought in in numbers, they cannot be assimilated and adapted to the way we do things and our culture," he said.

"Feckless and gormless police forces which are afraid to do their jobs or told not to do their jobs. And a disarmed and weak public. There is now very little threat, when you commit a crime against someone, that they are going to do something to wreck your day back," Fildebrandt continued.

Edmonton police announced earlier this week that they have arrested three women and charged them with theft. Three more individuals now have warrants out for their arrests relating to the scheme, according to Global News.

