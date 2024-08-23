EI recipients up more than 10 percent in past year

Nearly 474,000 individuals are currently receiving regular employment insurance in Canada, according to the most recent data—a 10 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

A recent Statistics Canada report reveals that the number of people on EI has grown for the second consecutive month, with an increase of approximately 6,000 recipients. The report, which includes data up to June 2024, also indicates that 519,000 people are unemployed due to layoffs.

The report shows that men aged 25 to 54 are particularly affected month-over-month, with a jump of 3,800 men receiving benefits, an increase of 2.1 percent. Women aged 55 and older also saw a large increase of 1,300 beneficiaries, or 2.7 per cent.

Over the past year, the province that has seen the largest increase in EI recipients is Ontario, having seen 30,000 more people on benefits in June 2024 compared to June 2023. This marks a 25 percent overall increase.

Civil liberties litigator James Kitchen has appealed the employment insurance tribunal's attempt to summarily dismiss the claim of a healthcare worker who made a medical decision that ran contrary to the COVID regime.



FULL REPORT by @TamaraUgo: https://t.co/QY1ZpIXvuj — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 6, 2023

Only Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick and Nunavut had fewer beneficiaries this June compared to last year.

Canada's unemployment rate has consistently risen throughout the past year, increasing from 5.4 percent in June 2023 to 6.4 percent in June 2024.