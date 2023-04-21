Elderly Saskatchewan man died six days after getting second Pfizer COVID jab

E-transfer (Canada):

An elderly Saskatchewan resident died six days after getting his second Pfizer jab for COVID. The Western Standard interviewed his daughter, Jody McPhee, who revealed her father had minor difficulties after getting the first Pfizer jab in April 2021.

"The mainstream media showed people on respirators. He was terrified of that," she recalled. "He told my mom that. He was adamant about getting this shot."

"He developed an infection in his arm. It happened in the arm that he received that shot, which transferred to his second arm."

Jody said the health of her father, William "Bill" McPhee, 79, took a turn for the worse after his second shot on May 22, 2021. He died at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre on May 28, 2021.

She recalled the events preceding his passing.

"He went shopping [Saturday] around four, and then he got sick within 45 minutes. He got very sick," recalled Jody.

Brendan Miller asks Deputy PM Freeland about vaccine injury compensation funds, like other countries had.



Freeland says believes in Health Canada advice and that she's been "vaccinated four times and had her children vaccinated" to explain her "confidence in the vaccines." pic.twitter.com/vRV3d8H8Sw — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 24, 2022

"He made it out to the parking lot, and then he was throwing up. And he managed to drive himself home."

Jody said he eventually lost mobility later that evening, and his wife, Adeline, called the ambulance just before midnight.

"He couldn't walk anymore. He had paralysis," said Jody.

Despite suffering from paralysis, Yorkton Regional Health Centre staff discharged him the following morning, only to return four hours later.

"Four hours later, my mom called the ambulance to take them back, and then he stayed in the hospital. But the issue was, why was he discharged?" posed Jody.

The system is complicated enough, but adding a debilitating vaccine injury into the mix, this makes getting adverse events properly documented to be near impossible.



FULL REPORT by @TamaraUgo: https://t.co/bXs2f0qzZM pic.twitter.com/jPADOIaFDV — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) April 7, 2023

"He had a lot of health issues, but he had [gotten a good report from his physician] a few days before that second dose."

At the time, her father asked, 'How are my kidneys?' The doctor said they were fine. "He ended up in Yorkton ICU because of kidney failure," said Jody, recalling doctors gave him medicine to help his kidneys and for the infection in his arms.

Unfortunately, his condition worsened.

"[William] knew he was dying. He called me on the Wednesday before he passed. And I said, 'You're not dying. Don't say that.' He explained to me what he wanted to be done with his ashes and all of that."

"My mom called me in the morning and said, 'He doesn't talk anymore.' And I said, 'He doesn't talk anymore?' So I made my way there," said Jody.

When she reached the hospital, Jody recalled her father seemed responsive and tried to open his eyes.

Drea Humphrey brings you an update on a Maple Ridge, B.C. woman named Franci DuPerron’s battle to finally receive compensation from Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP).



Visit Rebel News for more on this story by @DreaHumphrey: https://t.co/BNY57IfuwD — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 30, 2022

"I have a photo [of my father] less than half an hour before he died. And I'm not sure why I did it, but I had the idea to do it. And it's a photo of him with his cell phone and his 'Stick it to COVID' sticker," she said.

His passing was especially hard on the physician who gave him a good bill of health the week before.

"I reached out and put my hand on his shoulder because he was almost crying and could not believe it. He had just seen him the week prior, and he had a good report," said Jody.

At the time of his passing, COVID restrictions prevented a funeral.

She has since applied with the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, which remains ongoing as of writing.

According to an Access to Information request by Rebel News, Ottawa launched the program on December 8, 2020, for Canadians who experienced a severe and permanent injury from a Health Canada-authorized vaccine to receive "fair and timely access to financial support."

The Trudeau Liberals have paid nearly $2.8 million in damages to Canadians caused by vaccine injuries related to COVID-19.https://t.co/U9v53MO6XR — Rebel News Québec (@RebelNews_QC) January 3, 2023

As of March 11, 2022, Canadians received 81,128,413 doses. Of those, 40,891 have resulted in documented adverse reactions, with 8,556 considered severe.

As detailed by Blacklock's Reporter, a department memo stipulated that a "total of $75 million in funding has been earmarked for the first five years of the program. The expense includes administration costs and financial support to eligible claimants."

The first Canadian to receive compensation from the program was Franci DuPerron of Maple Ridge, B.C., whose late mother, Hannelore Maria Warner died soon after receiving her first Moderna jab.

According to statistics released by Health Canada, the feds have paid 50 different claims of "serious and permanent injury" from government-approved COVID vaccines.

From June 1, 2021, to December 1, 2022, a panel of doctors involved in assessing the admissibility of 1,299 total claims found 1,067 claims admissible for compensation by the program. Since it began, successful applicants have received $2,779,277, but it remains to be seen how much individual claimants received in payment.