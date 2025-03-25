Election battlegrounds: the ridings, regions and issues set to shape Canada's future

Prime Minister Mark Carney officially dropped the writ on Sunday, launching the shortest possible campaign — just 37 days.

Will the new face of the Liberals capitalize on a surge in the polls? Is support for the Conservatives and Pierre Poilievre still as strong as it once was, with Justin Trudeau removed from the picture? Are New Democrat voters abandoning Jagmeet Singh in favour of Carney?

Edmonton Sun columnist Lorne Gunter joined Monday night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show for a look ahead at issues that are set to shape Canada's future.

Perhaps the biggest issue is, along with the absence of Trudeau from the race, is that “much of the country is really worried that Donald Trump means it when he says he's going to annex Canada,” Lorne told Ezra. “And so now, they're deciding who would be best to stop him from doing that,” describing it as a “false issue” that is nevertheless “driving the agenda in the election.”

Lorne identified Quebec, Ontario and the Lower Mainland area of British Columbia as key regions in the upcoming election, “because you can almost form a government if you take Montreal, Ottawa, the Greater Toronto Area and Vancouver.”

“That's where the battle is going to be again,” he added. “It didn't look like that for a while,” he continued, noting the Conservatives and Bloc were performing well in Ontario and Quebec prior to Trudeau's resignation and Trumps rhetoric.

The mainstream media in Canada, Lorne said, are now acting like outlets in the United States did following Kamala Harris replacing Joe Biden atop the Democratic Party's presidential ticket.

But any notion of U.S. annexing Canada was a farce, Lorne added.

A Canadian referendum on joining the U.S. would see an overwhelming number of voters reject the idea, but the media outlets are “(playing) right into this Liberal fearmongering ... It's ridicuous.”