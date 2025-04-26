Election whistleblower raises alarm over alleged voter suppression for LNG site workers

In today's report, a whistleblower subcontracted under JGC-Fluor's venture to work at the LNG Canada site in Kitimat, B.C., brings forward serious allegations of thousands of tradesmen lacking the accommodation to vote in Monday's federal election.

The worker, who is one of multiple sources we verified, agreed to be interviewed on the condition of anonymity. He alleges that he and other workers realized on Thursday that they would have "no option to vote" after weeks of being told by supervisors they would be bussed out to vote on election day.

"Come to find out recently that yeah, no, they have no plans on doing that unless you live local, which we really have nobody that lives local."

The worker says most tradesmen at the site are from out of town, some working long rotations that don't allow them to simply leave to vote.

While some who had time off managed to vote in advance polls, many others reportedly did not get the chance and were anticipating doing so on election day.

In contrast to past elections, where special polling stations were brought into work camps, no such arrangements were made.

"For the provincial election, they made it available for out-of-town workers to go and vote for whoever was up in their riding," he said. "But for some reason, the federal, this one here, they're not doing that."

Rebel News reached out to Lori Janson, Director of Project Communications and External Relations at JGC-Fluor, to ask what steps had been taken to ensure workers could vote. In a statement, Janson said:

"Please be advised that numerous communication bulletins were issued to our project workforce regarding the Canadian Federal Election and options for voting. On Monday, March 31, the first of multiple bulletins outlining all the options available for voting in the federal election was sent out to our entire workforce. The voting times, dates and links to Elections Canada locations where voting could be performed nationally were included in these communications. The address to the Elections Canada office in Kitimat was also included in the communications, for those who may opt to vote while at site. It was also stated multiple times that only local residents would be able to vote on Election Day in Kitimat or Terrace, thereby encouraging the workforce to vote while they were at home on their off-shift days at their local Elections Canada offices, advanced polling stations or by mail-in ballot." "In line with federal regulations, special Election Day bussing arrangements have been made for our Kitimat and Terrace staff, giving them the option to leave work early to vote. This bussing schedule was first released on Sunday, April 12 and re-issued this morning." "We recognize the importance of every eligible individual’s right to vote and made numerous efforts to inform our workforce of the different options available to them as soon as the election voting process was announced."

But workers tell a different story. "No bulletins or communications reached the men," one worker told Rebel News. "Just because they might place one on a bulletin board in a main office somewhere, doesn't mean the general workforce gets to see or acknowledge it."

Rebel News also contacted Elections Canada for comment and will update this report once a response is received.