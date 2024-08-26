Elections Canada accused of hiring Chinese Communist Party agents

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Former MP Leona Alleslev (Aurora-Oak Ridges, Ont.) has alleged that Elections Canada inadvertently hired agents of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as poll workers during the 2021 federal election.

In an affidavit, Alleslev claims that numerous Chinese Canadian voters in her riding were too frightened to vote, fearing potential repercussions from CCP agents allegedly embedded within polling stations.

Elections Canada’s response to these serious accusations, first reported in Blacklock's Reporter, has been tepid.

The agency stated, “It would be impossible for us to make any kind of determination with certainty,” while trying to reassure the public that there are safeguards in place. However, they admitted they did not conduct background checks on volunteers, raising concerns about the integrity of the electoral process.

Alleslev’s affidavit reveals that half of the Chinese Canadians she canvassed expressed fear of voting, believing CCP agents were monitoring the elections.

Some even claimed these agents were present in polling stations or lurking outside, intimidating potential voters. Testimony about these tactics was offered during NDP MP Jenny Kwan's appearance before the Foreign Interference Commission earlier this year.

Despite these alarming reports, Alleslev chose not to report the issue to Elections Canada, citing the agency’s "unresponsiveness and inaction on other matters," a problem that the commission tasked with investigating foreign meddling into Canadian elections heard repeatedly.

Instead, she raised the concerns with the Conservative Party, which identified her riding among 13 others with suspected irregularities.

This bombshell disclosure raises more critical questions about the security of Canada's elections and the potential for foreign interference.

With Elections Canada offering little more than vague reassurances, the Canadian public is left wondering: just how compromised was the 2021 election, and what is being done to protect future votes?