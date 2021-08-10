Elites throw COVID rules out the window at Obama birthday bash

Former president Barack Obama hosted an extravagant 60th birthday bash this past weekend. After initially making headlines for the size of the guest list, the public was told the party was “scaled back” because of COVID protocols.

And so, despite the alleged downsizing, numerous actors, actresses, musicians and politicians converged on the Obamas $12-million home in the prestigious Martha's Vineyard and had a great time that featured few, if any, masks and no social distancing.

On last night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra shared his thoughts on this latest incident of leaders and celebrities doing the opposite of what they preach to the public:

It was all about who's cool and who isn't, and who's invited and who isn't, and who's on the in-crowd and who isn't. Look at how massive it all was. No quarantining, no masks, no social distancing, no vaccine passports, no testing. It was normal life — by which I mean, the millionaire and billionaire oligarchs living it up. By normal I mean, people who tell you to live smaller are living large.

