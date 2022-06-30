Elmo being used to push COVID propaganda on children

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Yesterday, fictional child character Elmo made headlines after announcing he had been vaccinated for COVID 19.

After the announcement of the fictional toddler getting the jab, mainstream media went into overdrive reporting on the mundane, fictional story.

CNN, Variety and the Washington Post all hopped onto this bizarre for-profit propaganda targeting children and treated it as newsworthy.

The PSA was produced in conjunction with the Ad Council, the advertising giant whose CEO, Lisa Sherman, can be found on the World Economic Forum’s website. Sherman is on the WEF’s Information and Entertainment Stewardship Board.

The Ad Council, formerly the the War Advertising Council, has been criticized for it’s cozy relationship with the U.S. federal government. The council has been labelled by historian Robert Griffith as “little more than a domestic propaganda arm of the federal government.”

But Elmo pushing official COVID messaging on parents and children is not an isolated incident.

The latest stunt is just the most recent example of Sesame Street's pandemic-long targeting of children, societies most vulnerable and impressionable demographic.

Back in November, Sesame Street character Big Bird, fictionally five years old, was publicly vaccinated against COVID a week after the vaccine became available for five to 11 year olds.

In the beginning of the pandemic, Sesame Street and mainstream media giant CNN collaborated on a special series dubbed “The ABC’s of COVID”.

The series featured Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster and other Sesame Street characters as well as CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Sanjay Gupta.

In several episodes of the series, Dr. Leana Wen is a guest who fields COVID-related questions from fictional Sesame Street characters and children.

Wen is a Young Global Leader at the World Economic Forum, and a fellow at the Brookings Institute, a think tank heavily funded by COVID vaccine manufacturers and The Gates Foundation — potential conflicts of interests she does not disclose in her media appearances.

During an episode of The ABC’S of COVID, CNN’s Gupta stressed the importance to Sesame Street viewers of “wearing a mask outdoors.” When a child asked Gupta if they can go to the store with their mom if they have a mask, Gupta said no, saying “it’s important to just stay home.”

Dr. Amy Acton, director of health at the Ohio Department of Health, told Elmo that “wearing a mask makes you a superhero.”

Episode five of the series introduced the idea of death-by-COVID to young children by presenting a collage of people who supposedly died from the virus.

In the series finale, the featured guest was none other than Dr. Anthony Fauci — who talked about COVID vaccines and told Sesame Street viewers the COVID vaccine is the reason they’re getting Christmas presents this year.

“Don’t worry, I went to the North Pole and vaccinated Santa Clause myself…he’s good to go!” Fauci said.

Rebel News Reporter Jeremy Loffredo was at the Sesame Street headquarters on the Upper East Side of New York City to report on the story. Help fund our Rebel News team in the USA by donating on this page.