BREAKING: Elon Musk announces Twitter 'content moderation council' ahead of lifting permabans

“No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes,” wrote Musk, suggesting that those with life-long bans like the former U.S. President will have to wait awhile longer before they can rejoin the platform.

BREAKING: Elon Musk announces Twitter 'content moderation council' ahead of lifting permabans
Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP
Remove Ads

A day after taking over Twitter, Elon Musk has announced the formation of a content moderation council to decide on the future of the platform’s content policy.

Posting on Twitter, Musk said that the social media platform will establish a “content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints.” The move comes following Musk’s plans to end the platform’s practice of permanently banning users for violating the site’s terms of service.

Musk did not provide details on how he intends to populate the council, nor did he name any specific individuals.

Numerous conservative personalities including former President Donald Trump and Stephen K. Bannon, and individuals critical of “the science” of climate change, the coronavirus vaccine and “gender affirming surgeries” have been permanently banned from the platform.

“No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes,” wrote Musk, suggesting that those with life-long bans like the former U.S. President will have to wait awhile longer before they can rejoin the platform.

The formation of a new moderation council comes as the platform seeks to revive itself as a free speech platform to allow its users to engage in heated political discussion and social commentary without fear of censorship.

On late Thursday, Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter and fired several high-level executives including former CEO Parag Agrawal and censorship tzar Vijaya Gadde.

Elon Musk news Twitter
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
ape to sheep

Rebel News Store

Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store.

Buy Now

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.