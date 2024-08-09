'Super, super racist,' Elon Musk casts spotlight on ex-Scottish leader Humza Yousaf

AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File

Elon Musk intensified his criticism of the British government and its politicians Friday, with the X owner branding former Scottish leader Humza Yousaf "super, super racist" in a series of posts on his social media platform. His remarks come following accusations against Britain's government for its two-tiered policing that marginalizes white people.

The latest exchange comes after Yousaf, speaking at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival on Thursday, described Musk as "one of the most dangerous men on the planet" due to his alleged "amplification" of disinformation. This criticism followed Musk's recent remarks about the anti-mass immigration riots in Britain.

Responding to Yousaf's remarks, Musk pointed out that Yousaf, who is the son of first-generation Pakistani immigrants, had declared his disdain for white people in the Scottish parliament.

"He is super, super racist," Musk wrote, referencing a 2020 speech by Yousaf about structural racism in Scotland. "Scotland gave him everything and yet he loathes white people."

Truth is a danger to those that lie and conspire.



He's the PM for a country that is 96% white and he doesn't like it. pic.twitter.com/5Fa3YKsYz1 — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) August 9, 2024

He is super, super racist. Scotland gave him everything and yet he loathes white people.



This is obvious, because he has never complained about the race of any other country’s leadership.



There are over 200 countries in the world, most of whom have single-race leadership. Why… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 9, 2024

The tech entrepreneur went further, questioning why Yousaf hasn't complained about the racial makeup of leadership in other countries, a comment that has drawn widespread criticism from the left, who are quite happy to embrace such double standards.

This latest clash adds to a growing list of confrontations between Musk and British politicians.

The X platform has faced accusations of failing to adequately tackle far-right disinformation, putting Musk at odds with several U.K. political figures, including some who have called for him to be extradited and tried before a British court for exercising his right to free speech.

Yousaf, who stepped down as Scotland's leader earlier this year, has complained about being a target of racial abuse.

He recently expressed uncertainty about his family's future in Scotland or the U.K. due to anti-Muslim sentiment and said he plans to move to Pakistan — although that seems about as likely as when celebrities threaten to leave the United States if Trump is elected again.