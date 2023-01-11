Elon Musk: Do people love him or hate him since buying Twitter?

E-transfer (Canada):

Whether it be for his support of transhumanism or free speech Elon Musk, the second richest man in the world, is no stranger to great adornment or great controversy.

Since Musk purchased Twitter and became CEO of the social media platform, he has been making headlines daily in both mainstream and independent media. Depending on the source, one may conclude that Musk is a free-speech hero with a heart for truth and justice.

I love Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2017

Musk made a bold move to release the “Twitter Files,” which expose how prior to his ownership, Twitter staff censored important facts surrounding matters of great public interest such as details about the Hunter Biden laptop story and medical opinions on COVID-19 or its treatments that differed from the state's. Musk also made it clear to his users that tackling child exploitation on his platform is “priority #1” on Twitter.

To those who aren’t aware yet, last week Twitter did add a direct reporting option for child sexual exploitation. (ONLY on tweets with content images/videos) this was not previously available and was a separate form that wasn’t easy to find.



I’m grateful to see these changes. pic.twitter.com/AI88XdX9HW — Eliza (@elizableu) November 20, 2022

On the other hand, one who relies solely on state-preferred mainstream media may not have heard anything about the Musk-driven changes to Twitter I just mentioned. Instead, they believe that instead of cleaning house to get staff to uphold a higher level of ethics, Musk is a power-hungry man with a God complex who enjoys firing the little guy.

Or they believe that his claims to stand for free speech are really a guise to bring in and normalize hate speech.

Hate speech impressions down by 1/3 from pre-spike levels. Congrats to Twitter team! pic.twitter.com/5BWaQoIlip — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

So what does the average person think of Elon Musk now that he’s had a few months of running Twitter? Do they love him, or hate him?

Click on the full report to watch Rebel News as people near Vancouver’s waterfront area answer that very question.