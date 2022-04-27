Elon Musk faced with accusations of racism, misogyny and homophobia following Twitter acquisition

YouTube/TED Talks

Elon Musk faces accusations of racism, misogyny, and homophobia for purchasing Twitter, with many of his critics arguing that his advocacy for free speech will endanger the lives of women, minorities and transgender people.

Race monger Joy Reid proclaimed on her show following Musk’s successful buyout of the company that Musk “misses the old South Africa in the 80s, he wants that back.” Reid added that “Elon Musk’s companies have a history of open racism,” referring to a recent lawsuit by a janitor who claimed he was racially abused by Tesla employees in Tesla’s California operation.

Reid argues that Musk’s “idea of freedom means freedom to be a jerk, and to be cruel, and to have no one be able to stop you.”

MSNBC guest Jason Johnson agreed with Reid’s commentary and declared that Musk could now access everyone’s private Twitter messages. Essentially stoking fear for liberals already on the edge of the Musk takeover, the MSNBC talking heads continued to drive down their message that Musk was bad for democracy.

Reid said that so-called free speech advocates like Musk want to “come in and be able to punch people in the face and walk around and laugh about it and then not have anyone be able to stop them,” comparing speech to violence.

“There was a time when people had the double hashtags around their names because they were Jewish and right-wingers were saying get in the oven any time you made any benign comment on Twitter,” she added.

“They attacked women,” Reid said. “You know, the misogyny was crazy on Twitter for a while,” suggesting that Musk wanted a return to that level of toxicity.

“The thing is the enjoyment they get out of being in this town square is being able to harass people, being able to attack people,” said Reid.

On Twitter itself, Reid accused Musk of recreating the Apartheid by allowing “Nazis” to use the platform.

If he really thinks he can create that same toxic, high school bully, 80s South Africa world here and somehow monetize that, he should maybe stick to sending compensatory technology to "near space" for his fellow men with more money and time on their hands than interesting ideas. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 25, 2022

Elon Musk has spent years silencing his critics. He doesn’t care about “free speech.” This Twitter crusade is about releasing the trolls, nazis & MAGAnuts from Gab and Gettr isolation because they can only be entertained by harassing normal people here. https://t.co/CqRkKE9EUO — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 22, 2022

Other social justice commentators agreed with Reid’s take. Dean Obeidallah said that Musk’s takeover of Twitter is “a dream come true for white nationalists, after all, Musk is from the former Apartheid country of South Africa, which white supremacists idolize.”

“Wonder if Elon Musk will copy the Apartheid rules of his own country South Africa and give us checkmarks based on our skin color? The whiter the checkmark, the more rights you have on Twitter,” he said.

The View co-host Sunny Hostin echoed the sentiment, declaring that Musk only cares about giving free speech to “straight white men” and suggested that the Tesla CEO was preparing to remove the guardrails so that he could “unleash the trolls.”

Hostin insinuated that Musk is a misogynist because “there have been some surveys done” that claim 85% of women have seen abuse on Twitter, which would suggest that Musk’s advocacy for free speech betrays his intention to harass women.

Musk didn’t bother to address the accusations of misogyny, transphobia, ableism et al. Instead, he simply tweeted on Tuesday: “The extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all.”