Elon Musk has his foot in the Twitter door — now what?

Allum Bokhari joins Ezra Levant to talk about whether Musk can do anything about the ingrained culture at Silicon Valley firms.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 05, 2022
  • News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant ShowBreitbart's technology editor Allum Bokhari (follow @LibertarianBlue on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk about whether Elon Musk will be able to influence the culture at Twitter after purchasing 9.2 per cent of the company's common stock.

Here's a bit of what Allum had to say:

“While the social justice warriors, if you will, have a lot of influence inside these companies because they're the most vocal minority and they have the media on their side, there are lots of other employees who simply don't agree with the craziness but keep their heads down because they don't want to be targeted. I wouldn't underestimate how big that cohort is.

“They may not all be conservatives, but... a lot of them think the social justice nonsense in Silicon Valley has gone [too far].”

This is just an excerpt of the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

