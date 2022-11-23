Elon Musk holds referendum on general amnesty for banned Twitter accounts

Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP

Elon Musk, who now owns Twitter, created a public referendum on the social media platform to ask his audience for their opinions on providing a general amnesty to suspended accounts.

Musk asked: “Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?”

Since taking control of the platform, Musk has initiated sweeping changes to the site’s censorship and moderation policies.

The new poll, which currently sees broad support for a general amnesty, comes just days after Musk ran a similar referendum on lifting the permanent suspension on former President Donald Trump.

It was a move that Musk publicly disclosed only came about after discussions with activist organizations fell through — with groups like the ADL going ahead and initiating a massive boycott campaign against Twitter despite promises not to do so if they could be onboard a moderation council.

Since then, Musk has been lifting the bans of numerous conservative Twitter accounts that were banned by the previous regime.

As detailed by Rebel News on Tuesday, Musk confirmed that censorship was deployed by Twitter as a one-sided operation against conservative voices, including independent journalists, commentators, and influencers.