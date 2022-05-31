Elon Musk reaffirms pledge to support Republicans during 2022 midterms

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Elon Musk has reaffirmed his switch from the Democrats to the Republican Party.

Shortly after the billionaire Tesla CEO stated his plans to vote Republican during the next election, Musk said that he intends to vote Red in the 2022 midterms.

Musk made his remarks in a thread made “in remembrance of those who fell to preserve the light of freedom,” in which he observed Memorial Day.

Writing a response to a Twitter user with a Ukraine flag avatar who suggested that he didn’t care about freedom, who suggested that he “wouldn’t be supporting Donald Trump” if he did, Musk replied: “I support free speech, but not any one candidate. In fact, I gave money to & voted for Hillary & then voted for Biden.”

“However, given unprovoked attacks by leading Democrats against me & a very cold shoulder to Tesla & SpaceX, I intend to vote Republican in November,” Musk added.

I support free speech, but not any one candidate. In fact, I gave money to & voted for Hillary & then voted for Biden.



However, given unprovoked attacks by leading Democrats against me & a very cold shoulder to Tesla & SpaceX, I intend to vote Republican in November. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 30, 2022

“I’m just talking about the mid-term elections in November. Not sure that there is a third party candidate,” Musk said, when asked why he’d commit to the Republicans. “It’s rather hard to support a party when prominent members of that party keep attacking me and sidelining Tesla & SpaceX!”

“The Democrat vs Republican tribalism among otherwise intelligent people is most distressing,” said Musk. “Demonizing everyone who would vote for an alternate party is not constructive.”

Musk’s comments provide an insight into prior statements he made on the All-In Podcast on May 16, in which he expressed distress at the left’s observance of wokeism and cancel culture, most prevalent on social media.

“I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, historically, overwhelmingly. Like I’m not sure, I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear,” Musk said at the time. “Now, this election, I will.”

“In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party,” Musk stated on Twitter on May 18. “But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold …”

As detailed by Rebel News, Musk has emerged as a dark knight, becoming the Democrats’ fiercest adversary and a firebrand for the right. Whether by design or by happenstance, the billionaire entrepreneur has repeatedly mocked Democrat policies and left-wing politicians as the party becomes increasingly at odds with working and middle-class Americans.