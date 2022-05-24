SpaceX president defends Elon Musk over sexual misconduct allegations: 'I believe the allegations to be false'

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell defended Elon Musk against accusations leveled against him by Business Insider, which reported that the billionaire exposed himself to a flight attendant on a SpaceX corporate jet flight.

The article, which Musk derided as a “politically motivated hit piece,” claimed that a flight attendant who worked as a contractor for SpaceX accused Musk of exposing himself to her, groping her, and offering to buy her a horse in exchange for sex.

Shotwell rejected the allegations. Writing in a company-wide email, which was obtained by CNBC, Shotwell wrote:

“Personally, I believe the allegations to be false; not because I work for Elon, but because I have worked closely with him for 20 years and never seen nor heard anything resembling these allegations.”

“The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech,” he said in response to the Business Insider story.

The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

The sexual misconduct allegations against Musk came days after he warned his audience to expect politically-motivated attacks against him in response to his acquisition of Twitter, which he wants to turn into a free speech platform.

He warned that “political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months,” adding, “Watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold.”

Musk revealed that he plans on voting for Republicans in the next election cycle – a change from years of voting for Democrats, whom he previously supported, but can no longer do so in good conscience.

“I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, historically,” said Musk at a recent tech summit in Florida, the Daily Wire reported. “Like I’m not sure, I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear. Now this election I will.”

Since the start of the year, Musk has slowly shown an ideological shift toward the right, interacting often with conservative voices on Twitter, including Mike Cernovich, Benny Johnson, several Republican members of Congress, and even yours truly.