'This man cannot stop procreating': Elon Musk responds to criticism about his large, growing family

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk appeared to respond to news about his growing family on Thursday, which made him the subject of derision by Taylor Lorenz and others who shared her view that Musk is having too many kids.

On Wednesday, Business Insider reported that the world’s richest man welcomed twins last year with an executive of Neuralink, which he owns. As detailed in the article, Musk quietly fathered the children with Shivon Zilis, who works for his biotechnology company, which is developing a brain-machine interface.

News of Musk’s newborns did not go unnoticed by some of his loudest detractors, including Washington Post journalist Taylor Lorenz who wrote, “This man cannot stop procreating.”

While Musk did not explicitly refer to the story, he appeared to acknowledge it by repeating his remarks on the danger society faces with underpopulation.

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis,” he tweeted. “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”

He added: “I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!”

“Far too many people are under the illusion that Earth is overpopulated, even though birth rate trends are so obviously headed to population collapse,” said Musk.

The engineer and SpaceX founder added: “Population of Mars is still zero people!”

As detailed by Rebel News earlier this year, Musk has sounded the alarm on an imminent population collapse, warning of declining birth rates. He described it as the “biggest threat to human civilization.”

Musk, who has repeatedly spoken out about the dangers of population collapse, was responding to an article about population decline in Japan in 2021. The decline marked a drop of 644,000 to 125.5 million in the span of 12 months.