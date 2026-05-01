Elon Musk shoots for the stars with SpaceX public offering

Article by Rebel News staff.

Elon Musk and his backers are betting big on the SpaceX founder's ability to hit long-shot goals ahead of the company's initial public offering.

Musk is aiming to push the company to a $7.5 trillion valuation, around five times its current value. More challenging still, he's targeting the development of a permanent colony — with at least one million residents — on Mars, along with space-based, orbiting data centres.

On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra praised Musk's ambition and saluted the United States for being the country in the world where someone can chase such lofty goals.

Musk's goals are so far out that Ezra said he “almost (feels) ridiculous saying them,” pointing to the Mars colony in particular.

“We're not talking about a little space station with four astronauts; we're not talking about a little moon rover and a hut,” he said, noting the million-population goal would include families and even lower-income roles.

“It's crazy, but he has to do that to get his big payday at SpaceX. That's in writing, that's in the disclosure to the Securities and Exchange Commission,” Ezra remarked.

The space-based data centre goal is another challenging target, but one that could have profound benefits. Ezra said he feels like he's living in a “science-fiction novel” by even discussing such ideas.

“It sounds like a joke,” he said. “But so does driverless cars and robots and reusable rockets,” all accomplishments Musk has already overseen.

“There's only one country in the world in which it can happen, and that's the United States of America,” Ezra said. “For now, at least. Just stop and think for a second how close the world came to electing Kamala Harris and the destroyers.”