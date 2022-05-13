Elon Musk slams Biden 'he thinks he was elected to transform the country'

Elon Musk has weighed in on the 2024 U.S. presidential election, taking aim at both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, whom he said he would unban.

“Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter,” Musk wrote on Twitter, adding that “Biden’s mistake is that he thinks he was elected to transform the country, but actually everyone just wanted less drama.”

Musk has given ample criticism to the Democrats in recent years, especially as they call for higher taxes aimed at hurting him. In particular, Musk has butt heads against Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and slammed Biden for excluding Tesla from its events.

As Rebel News reported last December, Musk criticized Biden’s “Build Back Better” proposal, telling the audience at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council that Biden’s plans would raise the country’s deficit by an “insane” amount.

Musk’s remarks on Thursday come following his appearance at FT Live’s Future of the Car conference this week, where he said it was “not correct to ban Donald Trump” and chastised Twitter for its policy to permanently ban its users while providing them with little recourse to reinstating their accounts.

“I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the county, and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice,” Musk said, noting that the decision was “morally bad.”

“That doesn’t mean that someone gets to say whatever they want to say,” Musk said. “If they say something that is illegal or destructive to the world, then there should be perhaps a timeout, temporary suspension or that particular tweet should be made invisible or have very little traction.”

“I would reverse the permanent ban,” Musk added.

The social media platform said it made the decision to ban the former president after the Jan. 6 riot “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” Trump was a prolific user of the platform and amassed 80 million followers on Twitter.

Musk insisted that permanent bans “should be extremely rare and really reserved for accounts that are bots, or scam, spam accounts.”

Since Musk and Twitter came to the agreement to sell the company to the Tesla CEO for $44 billion, the U.S. government has reportedly opened an investigation into the billionaire’s business dealings.

“The Securities and Exchange Commission is probing Mr. Musk’s tardy submission of a public form that investors must file when they buy more than 5% of a company’s shares,” The Wall Street Journal reported. “The disclosure functions as an early sign to shareholders and companies that a significant investor could seek to control or influence a company.”

The report stated that Musk’s April 4 disclosure filing was at least 10 days late. The move is understood to have saved him more than $140 million because share prices could have been higher if the public was aware of his ownership days prior to when the filing was announced.