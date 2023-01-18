Elon Musk slams WEF as an ‘unelected world government’

As the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting convenes in Davos this week, concerns have been raised over the perceived legitimacy of the unelected group of global leaders who gather to discuss and shape economic and societal policies.

Tesla and Twitter chief Elon Musk, among others, has expressed skepticism about the WEF's push to reshape economies and societies in the name of addressing perceived planetary threats.

"WEF is increasingly becoming an unelected world government that the people never asked for and don't want," Musk tweeted.

His comments were in response to a video in which WEF founder Klaus Schwab and other leaders discussed the organization's new "Global Collaboration Village" within the Metaverse, a virtual world being constructed by Meta, the parent company of Facebook.

Schwab explained that the village could be trusted because INTERPOL, the International Criminal Police Organization, would be working closely with the WEF to ensure safety.

Musk previously asserted that there could be some perceived “value” in having a forum like the WEF to allow the heads of industry and governments to have conversations, but he added that the organization “does kinda give me the willies."

He later called out Schwab for the WEF chairman’s call to “master the future,” as reported by Rebel News.

Musk, who originally stated that he believed there was value in having a forum for government and business leaders to come together, later compared the WEF to 4chan, an online message board known for controversial content.

"Would be great if someone could compile a game contest of who said the craziest stuff between 4chan and WEF! My money is on the latter,” he wrote.