Elon Musk takes control of Twitter as free speech debate intensifies

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how Elon Musk's recent takeover of Twitter has sparked a fierce debate about free speech among users of the social media platform.

Staunch free speech advocates support Musk's efforts to decrease censorship on Twitter, while left-wing activists appear dismayed by the Tesla CEO's purported plan to allow more freedom of thought.

As stated by Ezra, "He's promising to have more diversity of views, which is the worst thing you could tell a leftist. They believe in diversity of every kind, except of views. Elon Musk says he wants to have right and left represented for example, but the left doesn't believe in that."

He went on to say, "Elon Musk took over the company and he has publicly mused about slashing the workforce by as much as three quarters. There's an implication there that a lot of people at Twitter are not actually engineers doing anything useful, but they're rather woke bureaucrats who are busy banning people."

