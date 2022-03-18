Elon Musk takes notice of mainstream British media’s attack on Russell Brand

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk has taken notice of the mainstream British media’s attack on celebrity personality Russell Brand, who’s guilty of nothing more than expressing his views on YouTube and questioning the media narrative.

Deplored as a “conspiracy theorist” and “anti-vaxxer,” the media compared Brand to Joe Rogan for using “a similar defence” when he states that “he is not there to flout conspiracy theories.”

As detailed by Rebel News, British publications The Independent and The Telegraph reviewed the comedian and actor, accusing him of producing “alarmist” content and peddling “conspiracy theories.”

In a response to the Independent article, “How did Russell Brand go from stand-up stardom to peddling YouTube conspiracy theories,” Musk slammed the publication for engaging in “groupthink” in its attack on Brand.

“With so many mainstream media companies saying [Russell Brand] is crazy/dangerous, I watched some of his videos,” stated Musk. “Ironically, he seemed more balanced & insightful than those condemning him!”

“The groupthink among major media companies is more troubling,” added the SpaceX founder. “There should be more dissent.”

Brand has since released a video response to the British media, asserting that the media started paying attention to him after he criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for invoking the Emergencies Act and using financial components of the legislation to freeze bank accounts of “Freedom Convoy” truck drivers and supporters — and Trudeau’s subsequent refusal to rescind it entirely.

Brand repeated his condemnation of Trudeau, stating that the move “smacks of the kind of authoritarianism that might diminish his right to overtly condemn anti-democratic actions elsewhere.”

“The point of this channel is to have an open conversation, and much of what we do is critiquing news analyzing the type of content you get in the mainstream media or the corporate media or however you refer to it,” Brand continued. “Looking at whether or not there’s an agenda at play — the diminishing of complexity. There’s lots of things we look at. So that’s what the point of this channel is.”

“So that’s what the point of this channel is,” he added. “We don’t claim to be a news channel. We’re not sending out journalists going, ‘oh my god what’s happening over there.’ We’re looking at news and analyzing news. That’s what we’re doing, just to be clear. We’re not claiming to be a news channel.”

“So the idea of misinformation — this is opinion,” said Brand. “This is obviously my opinion. We check our sources. We never say anything that can’t be backed up. And you’d be interested to note that in the many articles of criticism of this channel and what we do here, no one is able to say ‘this thing,’” citing the claim that he promotes “anti-vax” ideas for suggesting that people who refuse to be vaccinated should not be treated as social pariahs.

WATCH: