'There was no justification whatsoever to invoke the Emergencies Act,' said lawyer from Foster LLP

Trudeau instructed the judge to look at five things, the first three of which are the truckers. He wants this commission inquiry to put the truckers on trial. Now, the truckers are on trial, some of them have been given absurd charges, like our friend Tamara Lich, who has already spent 49 days in jail before her trial for the alleged crime of mischief.

Both GoFundMe and GiveSendGo testified that the vast majority of donations were from Canadians, that's why Trudeau seized their bank accounts. Now, this commission of inquiry, if the judge follows the law, will be testing whether or not Justin Trudeau abused the law, broke the law by invoking a civil liberties emergency and declaring martial law.

There's six weeks to go, and if these first few days are anything to go by, these lawyers and this judge and these witnesses and this testimony is very different from the regime narrative of January, February, March, where they tried their best to demonize the protesters as some sort of violent January six insurrection.

Brenden Miller of Foster LLP who represented protesters from the freedom convoy said:

It is our view that there was no justification whatsoever to invoke the Emergencies Act. The Emergencies Act requires several things. One, it could be invoked due to espionage and sabotage. Are you going to hear any evidence about espionage and sabotage? The answer to that is no. Two, it could be invoked on the basis of clandestine or deceptive foreign influence or foreign influence that involves the threat to a person. Are you going to hear evidence about that? The answer to that is no. It also could be invoked on the basis of threats or use of acts of serious violence against persons or property. Are you going to hear evidence of violence against persons or property? The answer is no. Lastly, it can also be invoked if there is a group or persons trying to destroy or overthrow by violence. The system of government of Canada. Are you going to hear evidence about individuals trying to do that? The answer is no. And the answer is, is that there was no reasonable and probable grounds to invoke the Emergencies Act and that the government exceeded their jurisdiction both constitutionally and legislatively in doing so.

