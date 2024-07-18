Emotional GOP convention speech highlights Trump's compassion for Gold Star families

AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

During his speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Congressman Mike Waltz of Florida became visibly emotional as he recounted former President Trump's interaction with families of U.S. service members who lost their lives in the Afghanistan withdrawal under President Biden's administration.

Waltz contrasted Trump's approach with that of Biden, suggesting that while Biden hardly acknowledged the fallen soldiers by name, Trump made a genuine attempt to console their grieving families, reports the Daily Wire.

“We all remember Biden’s disgraceful withdrawal from Afghanistan,” he stated. “The debacle and the stain on our national conscience that was. The 13 Gold Star families have to relive it every day, the ones that lost their sons and daughters that disgraceful day.”

“Biden won’t even take their calls,” he added. “He calls it an outstanding success. He won’t even take a meeting with them.”

Waltz then recounted that he reached out to Trump, who replied “Michael, I would love to meet them.” Waltz noted that Trump's interaction with the families far exceeded expectations. What was initially planned as a one-hour meeting stretched into a six-hour session.

During this time, Trump engaged in heartfelt conversations with the families, discussing their personal losses and listening to stories about their fallen children.

“One of the moms leaned over to me and she said, ‘Do you think he’ll sign a picture of my son?’ I said, ‘Oh, hell yeah, he will. Please ask, he will be happy to,'” Waltz added with a smile.

MUST WATCH: Afghanistan Gold Star father on Biden:



"Worse than that he has never said their names out loud. And during last month's debate, he claimed no service members have died during his administration -- none. That hurt us all deeply.” pic.twitter.com/7Vcdp9Pwx2 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 18, 2024

Waltz explained that later during dinner, Trump promised that: “When he gets back in the White House, he will release all the tapes, all the videos, all the records, all the emails, and give these families the accountability and the transparency that they deserve and that they will never get from Joe Biden.”

Concluding his speech, Waltz appeared to choke up as he said, “Mr. President, Mr. President, you helped them heal. And I will forever, and they will forever, and America will forever be grateful to you for that.”