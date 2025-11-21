Ending Liberal racism: the consequences of DEI

On Tuesday, Rebel News travelled to Ottawa to attend the National Forum to End Liberal Racism — an event focused on the impacts of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Among the speakers were Conservative MPs Jamil Jivani, Shuv Majumdar, Sandra Cobena, Vincent Neil Ho, and Quebec rising star Étienne-Alexandre Beauregard.

Collectively, they argued that DEI policies “judge people based on heritage, skin colour, and gender, rather than merit,” insisting that society should make decisions based on “competence alone.”

Although the conference itself could not be recorded, several attendees and participants offered reactions afterward. One attendee described the event as invigorating: “I thought it was a great conversation. I think Jamil is definitely setting the standard and moving the equilibrium.”

Conservative MP Majumdar delivered some of the sharpest critiques.

According to him, “There’s been a tyranny of an ideology that has gripped every institution in this country… media, bureaucratic, financial, judicial, corporate.”

He argued that this ideological framework “takes a form of liberal racism… identifying people by immutable characteristics — the colour of their skin, their gender.” Majumdar added that he believes in a Canada rooted in “individual liberty, merit, hard work… a quality of opportunity, not outcome.”

Journalist Elie Cantin-Nantel recalled his early reporting on DEI in universities: “You have jobs that are excluding white people. You have spaces… exclusionary based on race. A university had swimming times only for people of certain races. That is classic textbook segregation.”

Majumdar further outlined his concept of “the three multis”: multiculturalism that has devolved into “division,” multi-genderism as “a denial of reality,” and multilateralism as “celebrating a building like the UN rather than cooperating with like-minded countries.”

All three, he said, stem from “a moral relativism that denies truth, history, and merit.”

Asked why critics of DEI face hostility, Majumdar responded: “It’s about control… Marxism in new form.”

Cantin-Nantel emphasized a core principle: “The answer to past discrimination is not future discrimination.”