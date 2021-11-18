Erin O'Toole doesn't play well with others (even if they're on his own team)

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at how Erin O'Toole's been running the Conservative Party in light of his removal of Sen. Denise Batters from caucus.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“I always wonder — can we have even just 10 per cent of his rage and his turf war mindset directed at the Liberal Party of Canada instead of against others, with his own party? “But the fact is, Erin O'Toole had his chance, and he underperformed. He lost seats, he lost votes, and his great gamble which was to make the party more liberal in return for winning seats in urban areas and Ontario didn't pay off. “They lost seats in the cities, so being an echo of the Liberals, a knockoff of the Liberals did not actually work.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.