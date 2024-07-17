EU launches partial boycott of Hungarian presidency amid diplomatic tensions

Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP

The European Union has initiated a partial boycott of meetings organized by Hungary's rotating presidency, following Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's controversial diplomatic missions to Kyiv, Moscow, and Beijing. The boycott limits EU representation to civil servants, excluding commissioners from attending Hungarian-chaired meetings.

The decision comes as 63 members of the European Parliament advocate for the complete suspension of Hungary's EU voting rights. However, not all European leaders support these measures, with some arguing for continued dialogue, Remix News reports.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has voiced opposition to the boycott, stating, "The European Commission and the Council Presidency should resolve conflicts through discussions, not by calling for a boycott." Nehammer emphasized that dialogue is crucial for progress and finding common solutions at all political levels.

The Netherlands has adopted a more nuanced approach. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof told the Telegraaf newspaper that his country will decide on a case-by-case basis whether to participate in events of the Hungarian EU presidency, rejecting a formal boycott. Schoof acknowledged that Orbán had clarified the bilateral nature of his recent meetings, stating, "On a bilateral basis, each country can do what it wants."

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Luc Frieden has also expressed strong opposition to boycotting the Hungarian EU Presidency meetings. "In a democracy, people talk to each other," Frieden said, adding that Luxembourg's positions and values can be better communicated through direct engagement with Hungary.

The EU's actions stem from Orbán's recent "peace mission," which included talks in Kyiv, Moscow, and Beijing within a short period. Many EU leaders criticized this initiative, arguing that as the incoming EU president, Orbán lacked the mandate for such diplomatic endeavors.

As tensions rise within the bloc, the debate continues over the most effective approach to address concerns about Hungary's actions while maintaining the EU's unity and democratic principles.