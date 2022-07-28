European Parliament MP condemns vax mandates as 'worst crime ever committed on humanity'

Creative Commons

A member of the European Parliament says that European governments’ efforts to coerce the public into taking the COVID-19 vaccine against their own will is the “worst crime ever committed on humanity.”

Speaking to the European Parliament earlier in July, German MP Christine Anderson declared that “This vaccine campaign will go down as the biggest scandal in medical history,” adding that “moreover, it will be known as the biggest crime ever committed on humanity.”

All around the world, governments imposed vaccine mandates on their citizenry, penalizing individuals who refused to take the COVID-19 jab by preventing them from accessing basic facilities, traveling, or visiting their loved ones in hospitals.

In some European countries like Austria and Greece, governments issued fines to any citizens who refused the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the Austrian city of Linz, which has a below-average vaccination rate of 63 percent in late 2021, the city hired people to hunt down vaccine refusers, according to Swiss publication Blick. The job of the inspectors was to check on “whether those who do not get vaccinated really pay for it.”

Anderson made her remarks while addressing the mass flight cancellations and staffing shortages in European airports, suggesting that the problem comes not from airline companies not being able to hire enough staff following the end of lockdowns, but from staffers simply refusing to get vaccinated. Their refusal to get jabbed has effectively prevented them from performing their jobs due to airline and government policies.

Yup and I meant every word if it! https://t.co/Pk4QS7eM2V — Christine Anderson (@AndersonAfDMdEP) July 25, 2022

Anderson noted that “unscrupulous globalist elites” have used the pandemic to pursue their own agenda, asking “What in God’s name have they done with this?”

The MP added that “each and every elected representative of people in every western democracy. What have you done?”

“You didn’t do your job, and do not tell me you didn’t know,” Anderson said. “it is your job to protect the people that you were elected by.”