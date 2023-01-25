European Union begins adding bug additives to food

Though many have suggested that the consumption of bugs could become normalized if used as a food additive, some argue that this could be a way for climate change activists to impose their ideologies on people.

European Union begins adding bug additives to food
Ian Miles Cheong/MidJourney
Remove Ads

This week, a new food additive made from bugs began appearing in foods from pizza to pasta to cereals across the European Union, to the surprise of many Europeans.

According to the European Commission ruling that went into effect this month, a cricket powder additive is now approved for use in a wide range of food products, including cereal bars, biscuits, pizza, pasta-based products, and whey powder. The additive could find its way into a variety of confectionaries, soups, and meat preparations.

In order to prepare the crickets for human consumption, they are first checked to make sure their “bowel content” is removed, then frozen.

Though many have suggested that the consumption of bugs could become normalized if used as a food additive, some argue that this could be a way for climate change activists to impose their ideologies on people.

The move to include the powdered additive could be used to convince people that bugs have already been in their food, as the European Union recently approved the use of the lesser mealworm, Alphitobius diaperinus, for human consumption.

In November, the Washington Post suggested that Americans forgo their traditional Thanksgiving dinners and instead look to eating bugs as a cheaper alternative. However, those same elitist technocrats who attended the Davos summit would likely not follow this advice, despite the fact that they lecture others about man-made climate change.

Climate Change Big Government news European Union
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
PETITION: I Won't Eat Bugs

PETITION: I Won't Eat Bugs

21,017 signatures
Goal: 30,000 Signatures

Add signature
Keep The Bugs Off Our Plates redirect

Rebel News Store

Purchase your new wardrobe staple from the Rebel News Store today!

BUY NOW

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.