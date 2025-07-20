Everyone got fat during COVID, study shows

Remember when they told you to stay home to “stay safe”? When going outside was selfish, gym-goers were killers, and walking in the sun made you a grandma murderer?

Well, the data’s in. And surprise—it turns out the so-called “heretics” who said lockdowns would wreck our health were right all along.

A peer-reviewed study in the Canadian Medical Association Journal just confirmed it: obesity rates in Canada skyrocketed during the pandemic—twice as fast as the previous decade. From 25% in 2009 to 33% in 2022. And after COVID hit, that rate jumped one full percentage point per year. That’s not a trend—that’s a controlled demolition of public health.

And who sounded the alarm back then? A handful of doctors, fitness experts, parents, and journalists who dared to question the wisdom of locking people inside and gluing them to UberEats. We were ridiculed. Banned. Censored. Accused of “spreading misinformation.”

Well, what do you call it now? Because it sure as hell isn’t science.

Obesity was already one of Canada’s most expensive health problems. But thanks to the lockdowns, it’s worse than ever. Obesity Canada says the economic cost of obesity has surged to over $30 billion per year—a 55% increase since 2021. That's not a minor side effect. That’s a policy-induced public health disaster.

And guess what? Obesity wasn’t just a long-term health risk—it was the number one predictor of bad outcomes from COVID itself. A study found that patients with obesity were significantly more likely to be hospitalized, require intensive care, or die from COVID—even when controlling for age, sex, and race.

So the government made obesity worse, and that made COVID outcomes worse. This was a feedback loop of failure.

Think about it: they closed gyms. Fenced off playgrounds. Shut down rec centres. Banned kids’ sports. Ticketed people for being outside in the sun—despite decades of research showing that vitamin D is essential for immune function.

But hey, liquor stores stayed open. Cannabis dispensaries? No problem. You could sit on your couch, get high, get drunk, order a double Big Mac and a Blizzard, and you were considered “doing your part.”

And if you dared to say, “Maybe this isn’t good for us”—you were treated like a tinfoil hat-wearing lunatic.

We didn’t just ignore real public health—we demonized it.

And now we’re paying the price. With our bodies, our kids’ health, and billions in economic fallout. Chronic diseases are through the roof. Hospital systems are strained—not from COVID—but from the surge in conditions made worse by the very lockdowns that were supposed to “protect” us.

This wasn’t an accident. It was arrogance. The experts who claimed the moral high ground silenced dissent, ignored basic physiology, and treated exercise and sunshine like dangerous conspiracy theories. They made public health the enemy of actual health.

So here we are—fatter, sicker, and poorer. And not one of the architects of this disaster has apologized.

But we remember who was right. And we won’t let them memory-hole the damage.

The lockdowns didn’t save us—they broke us. And we’ll be living with the consequences for a generation.

It’s time for accountability. Not just for the economic devastation. But for the war on health waged in the name of “safety.”

We knew better. And now, so does everyone else.