EVERYTHING is made with Petroleum, advocate says

Modern life relies on hydrocarbons for production and transport. Why is Canada, despite their vast benefits, failing to increase production?

At the 2025 Global Energy Show, we spoke with Edith Wenzel, President of Wenzel Petroleum Consultants Limited, at the “Made With Petroleum” booth. She emphasized the broad utility of this unique super-resource.

Few realize their utility in medical equipment and communication.

Fizzard challenges viewers to name a household item not made with or delivered via petroleum.

Wenzel noted Prime Minister Mark Carney’s implied but unfavorable stance on the industry.

She defers to scientists on carbon emissions, but hopes the booth's information on oil's pervasive uses, largely unknown to the public, is valued.