EVERYTHING is made with Petroleum, advocate says
Fizzard challenges viewers to name a household item not made with or delivered via petroleum.
Modern life relies on hydrocarbons for production and transport. Why is Canada, despite their vast benefits, failing to increase production?
At the 2025 Global Energy Show, we spoke with Edith Wenzel, President of Wenzel Petroleum Consultants Limited, at the “Made With Petroleum” booth. She emphasized the broad utility of this unique super-resource.
Few realize their utility in medical equipment and communication.
Wenzel noted Prime Minister Mark Carney’s implied but unfavorable stance on the industry.
She defers to scientists on carbon emissions, but hopes the booth's information on oil's pervasive uses, largely unknown to the public, is valued.
Sydney Fizzard
Video Journalist
After seeing the manipulation and harm caused by the pandemic narrative, Sydney Fizzard started on the path of reporting in mid 2020. With an interest in hearing from everyday Canadians, politicians, business owners, religious figures and community leaders, Syd aims to reveal underlying truths and examine societal movement. Notably, Syd spent 16 consecutive days at the Coutts, Alberta border blockade.https://twitter.com/SydFizzard