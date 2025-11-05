'Exciting times' as conservatives win Yukon election

Voters in the Yukon selected a new premier this week, as conservative Currie Dixon and the Yukon Party secured a majority in the territorial government, with incumbent Liberal Mike Pemberton's party slipping all the way to third place.

In the final result, Dixon's Yukon Party emerged with 14 seats, forming its first majority government since 2011, while the New Democrats, led by Kate White, captured six seats. Pemberton's Liberals, meanwhile, claimed just a lone seat in the legislature.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle were anticipating what comes next for the territory now that it's being led by a conservative premier.

“I can't wait to see what this means for the west to have an ally and a territorial government,” said Sheila, calling it “very exciting” and noting the Yukon has “access to tidewater.”

This access could allow Alberta and Saskatchewan to solve its landlocked natural resource issue, added Lise.

“It would be nice,” replied Sheila, suggesting if British Columbia rejected a pipeline to its coast perhaps it could be shifted further north. “It's an option now, except we've got that tanker ban,” she said, referring to the Trudeau-era Oil Tanker Moratorium Act.