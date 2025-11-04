🔴Will Carney's budget pass, Teachers challenge parental rights, B.C. pauses tariff ad | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Will Mark Carney's first budget as prime minister pass through Parliament? The Liberal leader is finally tabling a budget, a motion that will act as a vote of confidence in the government. With an election having already occurred this spring, could Canada see its second federal election in a year with a Christmas vote? We'll find out today if the Carney Liberals can rally enough support among the opposition parties.

Plus, teachers in Saskatchewan are challenging the push for parental rights in the province, as a speaker at a teachers' convention questioned the legitimacy of the movement and invited teachers to attend a drag show.

And finally, Premier David Eby is putting a hold on British Columbia's anti-tariff ad that was set to run in the U.S., as Eby says he'll await the green light from Carney before running with the campaign.

