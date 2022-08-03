EXCLUSIVE: CBC required studio audiences to present proof of vaccination

E-transfer (Canada):

Have you ever wondered how Canada's state broadcaster, which claims to represent a diversity of viewpoints as part of its mandate, could be so homogenous in its views on COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination policies?

For the CBC, it's all pro-vaccination and pro-privacy violation, headline after headline. Anyone who rejects the government's vaccine mantra is an "anti-vaxxer" and "anti-science" madman.

In fact, if you relied on the CBC for all of your news, you would have no idea that millions of Canadians are either unvaccinated, or think that their vaccination status is no one's business but their own.

But there's a reason why it's like that on the CBC.

Documents obtained by Rebel News show that all contractors, hosts, panelists, and anyone working within the confines of a CBC work site had to produce proof of vaccination, even if the work site was within a jurisdiction that did not require it.

The documents also show that religious and medical exemptions were not offered to CBC staff, panelists, and contractors.

Studio audiences were also required to show their vaccine passports to CBC security before sitting through one of CBC's homogeneous panels of think-alike talking heads.

You can read the related document for yourself here:

The information about the CBC vaxport mandate comes from a larger package of exclusive documents obtained by Rebel News through an access to information filing. Further reports will follow.

Unlike the public health peeping toms at the CBC with a $1.5 billion federal subsidy, Rebel News receives no funding from the government. To offset Rebel News' research costs, please visit www.RebelInvestigates.com.